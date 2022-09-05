Government plans to indicate an interest ceiling

This week, the Federal Government is rushing to settle the last details of the consignment of the Auxílio Brasil program. Behind-the-scenes information gathered by the newspaper Valor Econômico reports that members of the Ministry of Citizenship are evaluating the possibility of demanding a kind of ceiling on interest charges to reduce the chances of indebtedness.

As a general rule, each bank that will offer the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan has the power to decide what interest rate it will charge users. This rule should not be changed, but with the creation of the ceiling, institutions would be free to always decide on a value that was not greater than that stipulated by the Federal Government.

However, the decision to create an interest rate ceiling is not yet fully confirmed. Also according to information from the newspaper Valor, technicians from the Ministry of Citizenship should meet with members of the Central Bank (BC) this week to discuss the feasibility of the idea. In case of release, the ceiling would be 2.14% per month.

The absence of an interest limit on the collection of the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan is generating a series of criticisms from government opponents. In recent weeks, some civil society institutions have sent documents to Planalto to ask President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) not to sanction the credit law.

There is a fear that the lack of an interest ceiling by the Federal Government will allow some financial institutions to cover debt much higher than the market average. Some of them would already be offering simulations with interest rates of almost 100% per year. The citizen would have to return almost double what he took.

the banks

In a recent interview, the Minister of Citizenship, Ronaldo Vieira Bento said that 17 financial institutions are already officially approved to operate the Auxílio Brasil consignment. The head of the folder did not name any of them.

The president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Daniella Marques, has already said that she is on the list. According to the representative, the bank will not only offer the payroll loan, but will also offer the lowest interest rates on the market.

However, the truth is that most large banks have already stated that they should not operate in this line. This is the case, for example, of Bradesco, Santander and Itaú. Banco do Brasil has not yet made a decision.

The Consignment of Aid Brazil

As a general rule, the Auxílio Brasil consignment will work in the same ways that are seen today in other consignments. The citizen requests the money, receives the amount, and then has to pay off the debt in the form of monthly discounts on the benefit.

In the specific case of Auxílio Brasil, the maximum assignable margin is 40%. Thus, each user must always continue to receive at least 60% of the original monthly value of the program, which is R$400.

Due to the payroll format, it is not possible for the citizen not to pay the debt, since it is charged in the form of discounts. In any case, there is a fear that when they receive Auxílio Brasil with the rebates, they will have more difficulties in paying their monthly debts.