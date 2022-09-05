Graciele Lacerda makes her butt swallow millimetric thong and shocking curves: “Spectacle”

Engaged to Zezé Di Camargo, Graciele Lacerda makes her butt swallow a daring bikini and leaves fans drooling; Look

The fitness influencer Graciele Lacerdaleft fans with envy by appearing only in a bikini on her social media this Sunday (4).

Owner of quite a body, the bride of Zezé Di Camargochose a tiny black thong to enjoy a day at the pool. The piece, in size PP, has a print of red roses on the bust and a few extra threads on the panties.

In Araguapaz, Goiás, the muse clicked front and back, showing her negative belly, her cleavage almost exploding her bikini and, most shockingly, her butt swallowing her bottom. Powerful, no?

“It was all I needed. Sun, forest, peace and lots of love from my puppies”, she celebrated in the caption.

In the comments, fans almost fell behind. “Show”, drooled one. “Big woman”, praised another.

HOW BOLD

singer’s bride Zezé Di Camargo, The beauty Graciele Lacerda left fans impressed this Saturday (3) by publishing a daring click of the look he chose to “sextar”.

It’s just that she went to accompany the groom on a show and bet on a very powerful look. With her bra on display, the beauty showed off a cracked shape.

Look: