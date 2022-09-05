Group takes a hit when buying a travel package and finds out when boarding at the airport; police investigate crime | Pernambuco

The Civil Police investigates a report of a scam with the purchase of travel packages in Recife. According to one of the victims, the negotiation was done over the internet. The woman responsible for the sale told the customers that she had issued airline tickets and booked accommodation in hotels in São Paulo, but when it was time to board, there was nothing.

The trip would be to São Paulo, for a podiatry congress that starts on Monday (5). The boarding would take place on Saturday (3), the day the victims discovered the scam. The Civil Police did not report the total number of complaints, but, according to the victims, there are more than 20.

One of the clients was manicurist and podiatrist Paloma Dias. She said she lost BRL 1,000 and that the more than 20 people who reported the case on Saturday were victims of the same woman.

In the podiatry course, the professional learned about the congress and, on the recommendation of a friend, got in touch with the suspect.

The person responsible for sales was Maria Joselaide Pereira Alves, who had a company called Jô Turismo PE. The company was opened in March of this year, according to the National Register of Legal Entities (CNPJ).

“I spoke to her in May, and the congress was R$ 1,800. I had no way of using my credit card at that time, and I had to arrange it later. Three months passed and, in August, she called me. that it was ‘now or never’, that there was a cancellation and that they would sell me the package for R$ 1 thousand.

Messages from Jo Turismo before the coup — Photo: Reproduction/WhatsApp

Over the course of a month, Jô Turismo talked to the client and said that the tickets had been issued. The victim, however, did not sign any contract, and the only proof she had was the bank transfer.

The saleswoman even asked the customer to send her RG, CPF and proof of residence, so that, supposedly, the tickets could be issued.

On Friday (2), Jô Turismo called Paloma Dias, and said that the flight had been postponed from 8 am to 3 pm. Upon arriving at the airport, the manicurist was met with frustration.

“When we gave the documents [no aeroporto], had no reservation. An airline attendant I spoke to was shocked. She said that this woman goes to buy tickets at the airport every day. There were dozens of people going to this fair through this Jô”, she declared.

Cristiana dos Santos at Recife Airport after discovering a scam in the purchase of airline tickets — Photo: Reproduction/WhatsApp

The friend who recommended Jô Turismo to Paloma Dias was Cristiana dos Santos, who taught a course in the area of ​​beauty. She was also a victim of the default and said that she was introduced to the seller by another friend, who had previously traveled after buying a travel package with the same woman, but who was also deceived on this trip.

“I’ve been to this congress other times and I thought it was strange because Jô didn’t give information about the ticket, the time of boarding, or arrival. But I trusted, because my friend had traveled with her before and said that she used to deliver the ticket at My loss was more than R$ 3 thousand, because I bought a specialization abroad, in addition to the value of the congress”, he said.

O g1 contacted Jô Turismo, who said he would speak through a lawyer. However, she no longer answered phone calls or responded to WhatsApp messages.