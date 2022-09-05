Haddad Maia and Danilina are eliminated in the round of 16 of the US Open – 04/09/2022

It was the third time in the season that Bia Haddad Maia met the American ahead Nicole Melichar-Martínez (number 17 in the world in doubles) and the Australian Ellen Perez (#26 in the modality), and it was the third defeat for the Brazilian. This Sunday, qualifying for a spot in the US Open quarterfinalsBia and her partner, the Kazakh Anna Danilina (#19 in doubles), had few chances and ended up being eliminated by 6/3 and 6/3.

In addition to a spot in the quarterfinals, this Sunday’s match was important because the two teams fight for a spot in the WTA Finals, the year-end tournament that is disputed by the eight best partnerships of the season. Currently, Haddad Maia and Danilina occupy the eighth place, but, after their elimination in New York, the Brazilian and Kazakh can be surpassed even by two other duos – including Melichar Martínez and Perez, who started the US Open in 11th place in the ranking of best partnerships of the season.

The defeat also tastes bitter for the Brazilian because it was the third time she ended up eliminated from a major tournament at the hands of Melichar and Perez. At Wimbledon, playing alongside the Polish Magdalena Frech, Bia lost to the American and Australian in the round of 16 by 6/1 and 6/1. Later, in August, Bia reunited with Melichar and Martinez at the WTA 1000 in Toronto, also in the round of 16. Alongside the Czech Barbora Krejcikova, the Brazilian was beaten again: 6/1, 6/2 and 10/7.

How did it happen

The match started difficult for Haddad Maia and Danilina. In the fourth game, the Kazakh had problems in her service game and, faced with a break point, the Brazilian missed an easy volley. Then it was Perez who suffered from the looting. The Australian opened the game with a double fault and soon saw the score at 0/40. However, with good points from the back of the court and an essential participation of Melichar in the net, the partnership saved four break points and confirmed to open 4/1. History repeated itself at the end of the set, but without breaks. First, Danilina served to save two set points. Then, with 5/3 on the scoreboard, Perez faced a break point, but Danilina risked a return and sent it into the net. A few points later, Melichar and Perez closed the split at 6/3.

The second set was more balanced and went until the seventh game without breaks. Danilina then had to serve at 15/40 after two balls won by Melichar and Perez near the net. On his first chance, Melichar landed a winning return that passed between Haddad Maia and his partner. The point left American and Australian with a break ahead and 4/3 on the scoreboard. Brazilian and Kazakh still threatened Melichar’s serve soon after, but the American left 0/30 playing a beautiful tennis. It was Haddad Maia and Danilina’s last chance.

