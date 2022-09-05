‘He was a depressed, lonely person’, says tenant of Fernando Sabag, man who tried to murder Cristina Kirchner | Fantastic

In 2021, at a police checkpoint, he was caught with a thirty-five centimeter knife. He claimed it was for self-defense.

The traces of Fernando’s tumultuous life are scattered throughout Buenos Aires. In a small building, the apartment where it says number 1, which is a beauty salon, belongs to Fernando. According to the neighbor, he rents this apartment for the beauty salon.

“I was a depressed, lonely person. But with people, on the street, he was pleasant. I used to see him here once a month when I paid the rent,” says Diego Arnold.

Diego, who is the salon’s hairdresser, let the Fantastic team enter the place. The police went there to search. You can see the mess they left, because they were looking for something from Fernando, but he hasn’t lived there for four years.

“I saw the scenes of the attack, I couldn’t believe he had done it, I didn’t think he was capable of this violence. The truth is that I don’t know what to think”, says Diego.

There is a space at the back of the hall. Sometimes, Fernando was left without a place to live and he asked the beauty salon staff to use a tiny, filthy little room on the second floor of the salon, so he could spend a few nights while he didn’t find a new place to live.

But Fernando hadn’t slept there for a long time. Now he roamed elsewhere.

The most recent known address was in a neighborhood on the outskirts of Greater Buenos Aires. It was there that the police carried out the search and seizure and found Fernando’s things. He was such an unstable guy, he moved around so much, that there’s not even a 100% certainty that he actually lived there.

A neighbor knew Fernando only by sight. “There was no good morning, no good afternoon, no good night. I only saw him leave the back apartment. Sometimes alone, sometimes with his girlfriend”, says Jorge Perdomo.

Along with his girlfriend, Fernando was behind TV crews. He liked to appear to criticize the government. On social media, he displays tattoos with Nazi symbology. The main reference is the so-called “black sun”.

The Public Defender’s Office will represent Fernando in the process. Fantástico looked for the lawyers, but no one answered the calls.

