Health Department discards 3,500 doses of coronavac; immunizing won

posted on 09/04/2022 16:37



(credit: Evaristo Sa/AFP)

The Health Department of the Federal District discarded 3,500 doses of the immunizing coronavac, last Thursday (1/9). According to the folder, vaccines against covid-19 have reached the expiration date, and were intended for the application, only, of the second dose.

Used in children aged 3 and 4 years – who have had their vaccination against covid-19 suspended since August 3 due to lack of stock – the expired shipment was intended mainly for children and immunosuppressed people who received the first dose of the immunizer.

The folder regrets that “unfortunately, the population did not adhere to the appeal of the Health Department to complete the vaccination cycle”, explained in a note (read in full).

For now, Health awaits sending new doses from the Ministry of Health to resume application in children.

positioning

To Mail, the Health Department confirmed the disposal of 3,500 doses against covid-19 in the DF. Read the full note:

“Last Thursday (09/1), the Health Department discarded approximately 3,500 doses of the CoronaVac vaccine, because they reached their expiration date”, confirmed the secretary.

Since the beginning of the immunization process against covid-19, the Department of Health has acted responsibly to ensure the first and second dose for all citizens.