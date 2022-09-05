Health plans: the rules can change

In an unusual attitude, the National Congress took the Superior Justice Tribunal and passed a law overturning a recent court decision. The STJ, deciding on an important issue involving private health plans, had voted in the sense that the list of procedures of the ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) was exhaustive and not illustrative, as the plaintiffs intended.

The list of ANS procedures is the list that lists more than three thousand items and the procedures that must be paid for by private health plans. The difference between the exemplary list and the exhaustive list is that the exemplary list is a list of suggestions that can be expanded according to the understanding of the professional in charge of the case. The exhaustive list, on the other hand, lists what is covered by the plans, without mentioning the cost of what is not included in the list.

In principle, the exemplary list makes it difficult for operators to use actuarial services to price their plans. As an example, that is, unlimited, they have no way of knowing what they will cover, which makes it impossible to correctly price the product. The taxing list, on the other hand, allows this account and fairer pricing of the plan, for the benefit of most policyholders.

The National Congress has just approved a bill that determines that the list of ANS procedures is exemplary. The bill is still pending presidential sanction, but it is expected that it will be converted into law.

The point is not to defend private health insurance, but to put on the table the issues that need to be tackled to preserve a system that works and serves close to fifty million people.

It is important to point out that the adoption of procedures outside the ANS role is not automatic, nor free, broad and unrestricted. The law has rules for this and they require one of three variables for the plan to pay for the treatment: proof of the effectiveness of the treatment in the specific case; recommendation by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the SUS; or recommendation from at least one internationally renowned health technology assessment body.

What needs to be discussed is what society wants for health plans

That is to say, the law does not leave health plan operators completely at the mercy of decisions that they do not control, which, in theory, should not lead to a cost explosion. But an increase in them is not out of the question. And this increase will necessarily be passed on to the holders of private health plans.

What needs to be discussed is what Brazilian society wants. There is nothing to prevent the choice from expanding the responsibilities of health plans to the same levels as the SUS. The question is, who will pay the bill? The more covered, the more expensive the plan will cost. Is society able to keep the health system private if it costs more than it costs? Or is a solution more reasonable that does not threaten a service that is indispensable even for the functioning of the SUS?