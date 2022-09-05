Health shares rise with suspension of ‘nurses law’

Shares in the health sector opened on a high today after the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court, Luís Roberto Barroso, suspended the law that would increase the minimum wage for nurses to R$ 4,700.

Hapvida’s stock was up nearly 4% at the open; that of Rede D’Or, 2.35%; that of Mater Dei, 1.7%; and that of Dasa, another 0.7%.

Barroso’s decision was made last night. The suspension lasts until federal and health entities analyze industry data on the impacts of salary changes on layoffs, bed numbers and service quality — and submit their findings to the STF.

The deadline for doing this is 60 days.

Last week, a study by private health entities showed that the increase in the minimum wage for nurses would lead to the closing of 20,000 beds in private and philanthropic hospitals and the dismissal of about 85,000 nurses.

UBS BB also calculated that passing the law would force health plans to raise prices by 14% in 2023, compared to a 9% readjustment without the law.

Although the final outcome is not defined, the sellside said that today’s decision is positive.

“It is a short-term relief for companies in the sector, which will now have more time to discuss the legal aspects of the change and seek alternatives for funding,” wrote the Citi analysts.

Itaú BBA noted that the news is especially positive for Hapvida, which is seen as the company in the healthcare sector that will have the most negative impacts from the new law.

Hapvida is the company that has the most nurses in the North and Northeast of Brazil, where the gap salary in relation to the minimum established by the new law is higher.

At the other end, the least affected company would be Rede D’Or, which has most of its employees in the Southeast, where salaries are higher.

JP Morgan estimated a potential EBITDA impact of 8% for Rede D’Or, 9% for Hapvida, and 10% and 12% for Mater Dei and Kora Saúde, which also have a strong presence in regions with minors.

The new law was sanctioned on August 4 by President Bolsonaro and would come into force today. The project stipulates a minimum monthly remuneration of R$ 4,700 for nurses, R$ 3,300 for nursing technicians and R$ 2,300 for nursing assistants.

These values ​​are, on average, 30% above the remuneration that these professionals receive today.

As 70% of hospital beds are in the SUS, the impact on public coffers would also be significant.

According to the project’s rapporteur, the economic impact of the law could reach R$ 16 billion per year – with most of it falling on the public sector: R$ 5.7 billion. Private companies should feel an impact of another BRL 5.4 billion, and philanthropic hospitals another BRL 5 billion.

Pedro Arbex