Henrique Meirelles joins Binance’s board

Former Central Bank President and former Minister of Economy, Henrique Meirelles, will join the board of the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, Binance.

The information was first given by journalist Lauro Jardim, from the newspaper O Globo, who did not specify what Meirelles’ role will be and also stated that he is preparing to accept a position in the Lula government, if he wins the October election.

In a note, the exchange confirmed the information, but gave further explanations about the economist’s work.

“Binance confirms the participation of Henrique Meirelles in the company’s new global advisory board and informs that it will disclose more details about this initiative soon”, reads the text.

When he was president of the BC, in 2017, Meirelles participated in the first discussions about cryptocurrencies during a G20 event, which brings together the largest economies in the world.

At that time, he also spoke to a website specializing in the subject that there should be regulation in the market, but that there were divergences within the sector, which is confirmed today with the delay in the approval of the text of the Bill that regulates the crypto market in Brazil.

