How are TVs made? We visited the factory of AIWA (ex-SONY)

See how the entire TV assembly process is! From motherboard to final testing

Do you know how Smart TVs are made? Have you seen what the TV assembly line looks like?

Aiwa invited our team from Mundo Conectado to visit its factory there in Manaus, the same factory that for decades produced Sony TVs and other electronics here in Brazil — thousands of PlayStation 3s left here between 2010 and 2013. Now this facility belongs to Mondial, which represents Aiwa in Brazil.

Who guided us on this COMPLETE tour was Pedro Orlando Costa, simply the general manager of the factory. With 28 years at SONY, he was responsible for ensuring the excellence of the products manufactured by the Japanese brand in Brazil.

AIWA bought Sony’s factory in Brazil

Inside the Aiwa factory in Manaus

In this factory, 32”, 43”, 50” and 55” TVs are being produced. Soon, they will also start manufacturing 65-inch and 75-inch screens. All bringing Android or Google TV. Those big speakers are also manufactured here, for parties, but in this video we are going to focus on the TV assembly process.

Their initial goal is to produce between 300 and 500 thousand TVs in 2022, but they have the capacity for much more, since, for now, the factory works in just one shift. Did you find it interesting? So let’s watch the video to see what this factory looks like inside!

…..