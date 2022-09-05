How to Add World Cup 2022 Games to Google Calendar | Productivity

Adding the days and times of the 2022 World Cup matches to Google Calendar is a good way to keep track of matches, as the app sends you a notification on the eve of each event. It is possible to assemble a calendar from scratch, but the work is not necessary. That’s because sports journalist Victor Gama created his own table for the Google app, with the times of games for Brazil and other teams in the Qatar Cup.

Published on the professional’s Twitter, the file has an ICS extension, an open calendar format on the main current platforms, including iPhone (iOS) and Android. In addition to downloading the table, the TechTudo teaches below how to create your own schedule for the World Cup games in Google Calendar, so as not to mix the matches with your personal and professional events.

2 of 9 Calendar with date and time of Qatar Cup games on Google Calendar — Photo: Raquel Freire/TechTudo Calendar with date and time of Qatar Cup games on Google Calendar — Photo: Raquel Freire/TechTudo

How to add World Cup 2022 match dates and times to Google Calendar

Step 1. Open Google Calendar on PC and, in the bar located on the left, click on the “+” sign next to “Other calendars”;

3 of 9 Highlight for the calendar creation button on the Google Calendars home screen — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire Highlight for the calendar creation button on the Google Calendars home screen — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire

Step 2. In the menu that will be expanded, click on “Create new schedule”;

4 of 9 Creation of a new schedule for the 2022 World Cup games on Google — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire Creation of a new schedule for the 2022 World Cup games on Google — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire

Step 3. Enter a name and description for your new schedule. Press the “Create schedule” button;

5 of 9 Definition of the name and description of the agenda to follow Brazil’s matches in the 2022 World Cup — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire Definition of the name and description of the agenda to accompany Brazil’s games in the 2022 World Cup — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire

Step 4. Notice that the schedule for entering the time of World Cup 2022 games has been added to the Google menu. Click on the menu with your username and confirm that syncing is enabled, so that the calendar appears on the mobile version as well. If not, enable synchronization before moving on to the next step;

6 of 9 Google Calendar in the web version with synchronization enabled — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire Google Calendar in the web version with synchronization enabled — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire

Step 5. Now take your cell phone, access Victor Gama’s tweet (twitter.com/victorgaama/status/1536802417538482177) and tap on the indicated link. It contains the 2022 World Cup fixtures table in ICS format, which can be opened on both Android and iPhone (iOS). The file will be downloaded automatically. At the end of the download, tap “Open”;

7 of 9 Download link for the 2022 World Cup game table — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire Download link for the 2022 World Cup game table — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire

Step 6. You will see a list of all World Cup games. Tap “Add All”. Next, select the newly created calendar in Google Calendar on the PC;

8 of 9 Opening of the ICS file with the World Cup game table in the Google Calendar app — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire Opening of the ICS file with the World Cup game table in the Google Calendar app — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire

Step 7. Finally, Google Calendar will ask if you really want to include the 65 events in your calendar. Confirm on “Add All” to have the match dates for the 2022 World Cup available in both the mobile app and the web version of the Google calendar.

9 of 9 Inclusion of World Cup 2022 game dates in Google Calendar — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire Inclusion of World Cup 2022 game dates in Google Calendar — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire

Ready. Now you know how to stay on top of Brazil’s game schedules at the Qatar World Cup.

with information from twitter

