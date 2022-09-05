How to find out if I should declare Income Tax?

People who received more than BRL 28,559.70 in taxable income last year will have to file the income tax return. There are some exceptions to this rule and other factors that confirm the mandatory declaration, even coming from citizens who have not received the amount mentioned in the previous year.

Who is required to file Income Tax?

all brazilians who fall into one of the situations in the list shown below are obliged to declare Income Tax.

Who pocketed, in the year preceding the declaration, taxable income resulting from BRL 28,559.70 or more (during the entire year)

or more (during the entire year) Who owns assets and investments that reach R$ 300 thousand or more when added together.

Who profit from the sale of some good.

Anyone who sold a property in the year prior to the declaration and enjoyed the exemption from Income Tax on capital gain resulting from the sale to buy another property – within 180 days following the act of sale.

Anyone who buys or sells shares on the Stock Exchange – whatever the value of the trades.

Who received more than R$ 142,798.50 from rural activities – also in the year prior to the declaration.

Foreigners who acquired the status of resident in Brazil. Whether with a permanent or temporary visa, through the employment contract or as a “Mais Médicos” fellow. Also those who live in the country for more than 183 days – consecutive or not – within a period of 12 months.

Who received, in the previous year, more than R$ 40 thousand in all their exempt or non-taxable income, such as labor compensation, FGTS withdrawals and returns from financial investments that fit the criterion of exempt income (FII and savings, for example) .

taxable income

Taxable income is wages, overtime, profit sharing, benefits related to labor rights, among others. Furthermore, it is also considered taxable income on the income tax return:

Government aid – even emergency aid

Pension received cumulatively or paid via assets and rights

Remuneration of MEI partner or company of the Simples Nacional tax regime

Prizes for contests or competitions

Income from leases and assigned properties

Income from leases or compensation for improvements

Copyright.

