How to save mobile data on mobile | 13 practical tricks

Knowing how to save mobile data on your cell phone is important not only to ensure you have enough internet by the end of the month. It is also a way for you to better organize your data allowance, whether prepaid or postpaid.

In addition to native features on Android and iPhone (iOS), some additional tricks make all the difference when managing data consumption on your cell phone. Here are 13 tips to save mobile data on your smartphone.

1. Use Wi-Fi whenever possible

It is not difficult to find Wi-Fi networks wherever you go: they are in squares, malls, restaurants, hospitals and even inside some buses. While accessing public or unprotected (passwordless) connections is not recommended, opting for wireless networks is ideal, as your mobile data allowance is intact as long as you are connected to Wi-Fi.

If the wireless signal is weak, it is also worth highlighting tips to improve the Wi-Fi internet signal in your home. So you always guarantee a faster and more stable connection.

2. Turn off mobile data when not using

Even connected to a Wi-Fi network, it can happen that the signal gets weak or drops without your cell phone notifying. The issue is that, by default, many devices enable the use of mobile data if they cannot connect to Wi-Fi. Hence, the system is consuming data without you realizing it.

Both Android and iPhone allow you to disable the use of your franchise to save mobile data on your cell phone. Just open the quick access to the control panel (by dragging the screen from top to bottom) and disable the feature.

Deactivate the use of mobile data to save the franchise on the cell phone (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho)

3. Enable saving options on Android and iPhone

Another native feature of cellular operating systems is data saving mode. By activating the option, Android and iOS configure some features to dispense with the use of data on the smartphone. This includes not using data to update apps in the background, blocking notifications from apps that aren’t in use, and more.

On Android, the “Data protector” is inside the system settings, in the “Connection” option, then “Mobile data” and, finally, activate “Data protector”. On the iPhone, you enter the “Settings” app, then “Cellular”, “Cellular Data Options” and finally check the “Data Saving Mode” key.

iPhone and Android have features to save mobile data on the cell phone (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho)

4. Download or update apps always on Wi-Fi

Speaking of updating apps, give preference to always making new updates when the phone is connected to a Wi-Fi network. Generally, the download not only counts for the update, but also downloads the entire application back to your smartphone.

You can disable automatic app updates on Android and iPhone.

5. Avoid using apps that consume a lot of data

Some applications are often the great villains in the consumption of mobile data on your cell phone, especially if you are in the habit of leaving them open running in the background. And look, it’s not just the data that these apps interfere: some programs are so heavy that they also interfere with the device’s battery and performance.

Fortunately, Android and iOS have a section that lists the apps that consume the most mobile data. The ones at the top of the page are those that should preferably be avoided to save mobile data on your cell phone.

List on iPhone and Android shows which apps consume the most mobile data (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho)

6. Use apps to save data

In addition to your carrier’s official app, you can turn to apps on the Google Play Store or App Store to help save mobile data on your phone. An example is My Data Manager (Android | iPhone), which is free, has a Portuguese version and shows how much you’ve consumed from your internet. The app even sends you a notification when your franchise is about to end.

My Data Manager is a free application to monitor mobile data usage (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho)

7. Use GPS apps only offline

It is true that GPS services make everyday life a lot easier, especially if you need to move to an unknown region of the city. But geolocation applications consume huge amounts of mobile data, compromising the franchise’s economy.

Some apps, such as Google Maps and Waze, allow you to download entire maps onto your phone. Or, use an offline mode that doesn’t affect your mobile data allowance.

Google Maps has offline mode and option to download maps on mobile (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho)

8. Send written text instead of audio or video

Sending an audio through social media is more practical than typing a huge text, word for word. However, sometimes we don’t even realize that sending an audio on WhatsApp, Instagram or other platforms consumes much more mobile data than if you were to send the same content in typed text.

The same situation applies to videos, since, in addition to audio, you receive or send a heavier file containing moving images. For these reasons, while connected to your mobile data allowance, prefer to write text instead of sending audio and video.

9. Use apps in the “Lite” version

Not all apps are optimized on all devices or operating system versions (Android and iOS). It was with this in mind that some companies launched “Lite” versions of their apps. These versions have the basic functions of the original tool, but are lighter and consume less data and cell phone battery.

Among the services that offer a Lite version are Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and TikTok. You can search the Play Store or App Store for the word “lite” and see other compatible apps.

Facebook, TikTok and other apps in Lite version to save data on your phone (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho)

10. Disable autoplay

You’ve certainly already seen this: when you open a social network application and go through a video, the clip starts by itself without you pressing play. Many platforms enable this option by default, consuming a lot of mobile data if you are not using Wi-Fi.

The good news is that virtually all of the most popular social networks — Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, WhatsApp, Messenger — allow you to disable auto-playing videos on your phone. By disabling the settings for each app, you can save mobile data on your phone.

Save data on your phone by disabling automatic video playback in social media apps (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho)

11. Disable automatic download

Another feature that can harm the mobile data saving on the cell phone is the automatic download of media. Also present in apps like WhatsApp, Telegram and many others, the feature makes photos, videos, documents and other content automatically saved as soon as you open the conversation in which they were sent.

To disable automatic media download, go to the settings of the desired app.

WhatsApp and Telegram allow you to block automatic media downloads (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho)

12. Download content to watch offline

Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+ and other streaming platforms offer a feature for you to download movies and series to your phone to watch offline. If you usually watch a lot of video content on your smartphone, this is a key recommendation for you to save mobile data on your phone.

Even opting for lower resolutions, watching a movie or series on streaming services can quickly drain your data allowance. So please download the files when connected to a Wi-Fi network. Then, even if you turn off the use of mobile data, you will be able to play the content on your mobile without consuming data from your plan.

Netflix, HBO Max and other streaming apps have the option to download episodes to your cell phone (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho)

13. Purchase a plan with an extra deductible

If even with all the above tips you realize that you are struggling to save mobile data on your cell phone, the alternative may be to reassess your current data allowance and, who knows, switch to a plan with more data for you to browse.

Be aware of all the details of the plan, including the data deductible, coverage and if there is a grace period for you to stay on the plan (whether it is postpaid or prepaid).

It is also worth waiting for specific promotions throughout the year, such as Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and Christmas. On these dates, operators usually make combos with large amounts of data for a more affordable price.