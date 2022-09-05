Hulk enters the list of the 30 greatest goalscorers in Atlético’s history

Hulk scored one of Atlético-MG’s two goals in the 2-0 triumph over Atlético-GO, in the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship, at the Antônio Accioly stadium, in Goiânia. Galo’s number 7 scored in the 12th minute of the final stage and entered the list of the 30 greatest scorers in the history of the club from Minas Gerais. The goal against Dragão was Hulk’s 62nd for Atlético.

The striker debuted for Atlético in March last year, in the 4-0 rout over Uberlândia, for the Campeonato Mineiro. But the first goal for Galo came only in the third match, in the 3-0 victory over Coimbra, also for the State.

Since then, Hulk has become the benchmark for Atlético, having won the Brazilian Championship, the Copa do Brasil, the Supercopa do Brasil and twice the Brazilian Championship. There are three artillery with the Atletica shirt, the Brasileirão and the Copa do Brasil, both in 2021, and the State Cup this season. To go up one more position in the Galo’s top scorers list, Hulk needs to score at least one more goal, since the 29th position belongs to the former striker Ailton, who played for the club between 1987 and 1993. The first place goes to Reinaldo, who scored 225 times for Atlético.

However, Hulk may be missing in the next round of the Brasileirão. The striker left the match against Atlético-GO in the 25th minute of the final stage, complaining of pain in his left calf.

“It’s been a while since I felt anything. I was even in prayer not to be anything serious, to help my team in the fourth. I hope it’s just a contracture”, said the striker to Premiere, after the triumph in Goiânia.

Galo’s next appointment is against Red Bull Bragantino, on Wednesday (7), at Mineirão, at 5 pm, for the 26th round of the Brasileirão.