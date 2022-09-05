Humiliated by Tadeu, Zefa returns to Tenório’s farm in Pantanal

Thaddeus (José Loreto) is promoting a real freak show in wetland, making it to the top of the list of the most annoying characters in the serial. In the next chapters, the cowardly attitudes of the pawn will be so extreme that Zefa (Paula Barbosa) will prefer to return to the farm of tenorio (Murilo Benicio)!

Perhaps out of naivety or simply wanting to get as far away from Tadeu as possible, Zefa makes one of the biggest mistakes of her life when she repeats the dose that had already proved suffocating before. She only realizes the big slip after being received with all the possible stones, starting with the harassment of Renato (Gabriel Santana) until reaching the ridiculous confrontations carried out by Tenório.

Tenório will leave Zefa in a panic in the next chapters. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

Zefa chooses the worst possible time to make this important decision, after all, the land grabber is ready to generate chaos in the region with the help of his new henchman, Solano (Rafa Sieg), a “professional” theoretically able to exterminate José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira). ) and their children together with Maria (Isabel Teixeira) and Alcides (Juliano Cazarré).

It doesn’t take long for the henchman to show himself to be a complete incompetent and leave Tenório in an even more complicated situation. Meanwhile, Zefa swims between the pain of her relationship with Tadeu and the panic of living in a house haunted by her boss’ demons.

Filó’s son (Dira Paes) will continue to insist on an informal relationship, refusing to marry Zefa and even facing his own mother to try to escape some responsibility.