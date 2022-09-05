“I did not expect…”; After making big money on an erotic platform, ex-BBB Lumena opens the game and comments on success with adult content

The influencer said she made a lot of profit in the first days she made her debut on the platform

Lumen Hallelujah seems to be enjoying a new phase in his life quite a bit. The ex-bbb, who became known for problematizing situations in the “BBB 21”, ended up failing to win over the reality audience at the time. However, a year later, the psychologist, who has become a digital influencer, not only managed to overcome rejection, but also made lemonade out of lemons.

In July, the ex-sister joined an adult content platform and, in the first week, managed to raise a hefty sum from the sales of her erotic videos. In an interview with the magazine “Quem”, Lumena commented on the success on the site: “Money came in that I didn’t expect. […] In the first week, it hit about R$100,000, it was crazy”, said.

“I was already financially resolved, that didn’t lift me out of poverty, I left Big Brother doing a lot of advertising with several relevant brands. But Privacy (adult content platform) arrived at the moment of self-transformation and obviously we like money, it’s always welcome”, He then added, further saying that his expectations were low at first: “I didn’t even expect anyone to sign, actually,” revealed.

Lumena further commented that her family is aware that she has gained a legion of +18 fans with content on the web: “My family handled it well, I am a 30-year-old woman, I support myself, I have a company, employees, I pay my bills, my taxes, no one could say anything at all”, said sincerely.