“I do not want…”; Juliette speaks out after receiving criticism from activist Luisa Mell on social media

Juliette decided to defend herself this Sunday in a live on her Instagram this Sunday (4), during the conversation with her fans, she rebutted the criticism she received by activist Luisa Mell after posting a video showing her purebred dogs. The activist did not like the joke that Juliette played with her mother when she said that she would be her grandmother.

The animal causes activist did not mince words and ‘went down the wood’ on the attitude of the BBB 21 champion, saying that Juliette should have adopted, since due to her huge number of followers she could influence with her attitude. “Juliette, always so aware, could set an example in the animal cause too”criticized Luisa.

After the controversy took place on the web, Juliette expressed herself: “I can’t say that I didn’t see the controversy with the puppies. Yeah… I wanted to say that the best option is always to adopt, yes. I’ve adopted several times, I’ve had several stray dogs. Anyway… I respect too much the cause and I don’t want this to discredit something so beautiful”, said. The famous apologized and said that bringing animals to her life had a whole story.

Juliete emphasized that she is passionate about dogs, said that she was sad, as if she had done something wrong, and that the fact does not prevent her from adopting a dog in the future. She also said that she is in favor of the animal cause: “It didn’t stop me from doing several things for that. I have several projects, I’ve already donated”, finished.