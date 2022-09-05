PSG faced Nantes for the second time this season. And once again they scored: 3 to 0, in a match valid for the 6th round of the French Championship. What drew attention, in addition to the victory, was the presence of Neymar on the bench.

After departure, PSG coach Christophe Galtier said he spoke with Neymar on the eve of the match and communicated that shirt 10 would start on the bench.

“I had a conversation with him on Friday. He had already left for Toulouse with fatigue, and he received blows. I made the decision and he took it well,” said Galtier.

Neymar’s attitude surprisedsince on other occasions the striker complained of being on the bench.

“The players’ state of mind is very good. They show a strong desire to be connected on the pitch,” explained the coach.

Champions League thinking

Another reason to have spared Neymar is that next Tuesday, the 6th, will be PSG’s debut in the UEFA Champions League. The Parisians will face Juventus.

“The Champions League is at another level, it will be a different game against Juve. We will have to make a lot of effort, stay very compact defensively, even if we want to score goals”, concluded Galtier.