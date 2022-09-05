“I pray for Brazil…”; Justin Bieber surprises fans with prayer at Rock in Rio and the moment resonates

Just before the end of the show, the Canadian thanked Jesus for the moment and said he loved Rio, drawing thousands of screams.

After a series of rumors about a possible cancellation, Justin bieber “delivered it all” in Rock in Rio! The performance garnered thousands of praise on the web, as the star also made a point of singing old hits like “Baby”, “Sorry” and “Love Yourself”. The show was so anticipated that some fans resorted to diapers so they wouldn’t risk losing their place on the grid.

“It was the first time I wore a diaper on a show like this. I saw the crowd saying that I was going to use it and I decided too, because I don’t want to lose the grid at all. So I got this diaper from my grandmother and she doesn’t even know it, poor thing. I’m holding it, it’s only going to be a last resort. I am drinking very little water.”said Clara Modanezadvertising student, to the portal “G1”.

Justin’s prayer goes viral

Christian, Justin made a point of praying for Brazil: “God is not far away, he is near. He is close to those with a broken heart. He is close to you and he adores you. God, I pray for Brazil”preached the Canadian. Bieberit is worth remembering, did not authorize the use of zip lines during his show and also barred the press, photographers and influencers from the dressing room.

Justin Bieber has a Brazilian mother-in-law

Despite being troubled and controversial, the relationship between Justin and Brazil its special. Hailey Bieber, his wife, is the daughter of a designer from Minas Gerais and presented various aspects of the country’s culture to the singer. According to rumors, the heartthrob has already tried farofa, cheese bread, brigadeiro and feijoada. The presentation at the Rio de Janeiro festival lasted just over two hours and garnered much applause.