Ibovespa Futuro operates with a slight increase without US reference; commercial dollar falls

The Ibovespa futures operates lower in the first trades this Monday (5), without reference to the American markets, closed due to the Labor Day holiday.

At 9:24 am (Brasília time), the Ibovespa futures expiring in October was up 0.13%, at 112,500 points.

In exchange, the commercial dollar operated with a decrease of 0.18%, quoted at R$ 5.174 in the purchase and R$ 5.175 in the sale. The dollar futures for October was down 0.02%, at R$5.203.

Futures interest rates are higher: DIF23 (January to 2023), +0.02 pp, at 13.70%; DIF25, +0.06pp to 11.76%; DIF27, +0.06 pp, at 11.52%; and DIF29, +0.05 pp, at 11.67%.

In domestic indicators, at 10 am comes the Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI).

On Wall Street, US indices futures trade in no clear direction, with Dow Jones futures up 0.16%, S&P futures down 0.05% and Nasdaq down 0.32%.

Asian markets closed lower, with the exception of China’s Shanghai ball, after growth in services activity in the country.

China’s Caixin Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) came in at 55.0, compared with a July impression of 55.5.

Iron ore prices rose after falling for five consecutive sessions due to lockdowns in China and weak economic data.

Europe

European markets operate in negative territory this early week, with market participants reverberating the suspension of Russian gas supplies to the continent.

The gas supply disruption comes ahead of a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday, when it is expected to raise its interest rate by 0.5% or 0.75% against a backdrop of concerns about Europe’s ability to meet its energy needs this winter and with the bloc’s economic growth.

The euro fell below $0.99 for the first time in 20 years on Monday after Russia said it would close its main pipeline to Europe indefinitely.

In indicators, euro zone retail sales fell 0.9% year on year but rose 0.3% month on month.

Already on the continent’s political news, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, 47, won the Conservative Party leadership race and will be the country’s new prime minister to replace Boris Johnson.

