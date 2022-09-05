‘If the bullet had gone out, I would have died next to it’, Cristina Kirchner’s supporter tells Fantástico | Fantastic

Argentina in shock. In the midst of the economic and political crisis, an attack mobilizes the neighboring country.

The report of Fantastic seeks answers about the assassination attempt on Argentine Vice President Cristina Kirchner.

Federico Garcia was there.

“I started to hear the screams: ‘There’s a gun! He has a gun,’” he says.

“If the bullet had gone out, I would have died beside her,” he says.

Fervent supporter of Cristina Kirchner, Sheena was always in front of the building, drumming in honor of the vice president. In Buenos Airesour team located who saw everything up close.

The attack – or attempted attack – took place on a street in Recoleta, an affluent neighborhood of Buenos Aires, where vice president Cristina Kirchner has an apartment in an old building.

It had been about two weeks, or rather twelve days, since every single day a crowd had gathered at the door. Supporters versus opponents of Cristina. This has been happening since the Federal Public Ministry asked for her imprisonment for 12 years for alleged corruption crimes when Cristina was president. She didn’t have a sentence, she didn’t have a trial, she didn’t have anything.

It was just an arrest warrant, enough to trigger a massive political crisis. This crisis reached its peak on Thursday (1st). Cristina arrived by car, went down to autograph books, to be greeted by the staff.

When then the Brazilian Fernando Sabag Montiel pointed a pistol at the vice president of Argentina. Son of a Chilean father and Argentine mother, Fernando was born in São Paulo. Today he is 35 years old. He has lived in Argentina since he was six.

In 2021, at a police checkpoint, he was caught with a 35-centimeter knife. He claimed it was for self-defense. The traces of Fernando’s tumultuous life are scattered throughout Buenos Aires (learn more in the video report).

The Public Defender’s Office will represent Fernando in the process. The Fantástico team looked for the lawyers, but no one answered the calls.s.

In the moments following the attack, in an Argentina that has always been so divided, the situation and the opposition came together in solidarity with Cristina Kirchner. But this unanimity was short-lived. After President Alberto Fernández declared a holiday on Friday (2), the opposition began to accuse the government of political use of the attack.

On Sunday afternoon (4), former president Maurício Macri, Cristina’s opponent, released a harsh note, saying that Kirchnerismo is using the attack in a partisan way, to hunt down a symbolic enemy. And he accused Cristina’s allies of promoting a persecution of justice and the press.

On Friday’s holiday, in Praça de Mayo, in front of the Casa Rosada, which is the seat of the government, there was a large demonstration in favor of Cristina and Peronism, the political current of which, today, she is the main heir.

