‘Impressive the angel he was in this world’, says father of 18-year-old killed in robbery in DF | Federal District

Security cameras caught the crime (see further below). Until the last update of this report, no suspects had been arrested.. According to relatives, Bernardo loved living in Brasília, played sports and wanted to be a doctor. His father, Gustavo Peres, says he can only be grateful for his son’s life.

“It’s amazing what an angel he was in this world. It’s amazing how much love he brought to me and to his mother. I just have to thank him for him in our lives. In his mother’s life, in the lives of all his friends”, he says. .

Bernardo Brasil Peres, who died after being stabbed during a robbery in Samambaia, DF, and his father, Gustavo Peres

Bernardo’s body was buried this Sunday afternoon (4), at Campo da Esperança Cemetery. “We practically closed the cemetery. We stayed there until the last minute. No one wanted to move away from his coffin, no one wanted to get away from him, because of the love that this boy exuded”, says the father.

The young man lived in Águas Claras and had gone to Samambaia to take his girlfriend home. According to his mother, Adréia Melati Brasil, Bernardo always did that, because he found the subway route to her house unsafe.

“He was always very concerned about taking care of others, and she lived a little far from the subway. He thought it was dangerous for her to come back, and he was accompanying her at that moment”, he says.

According to Andréia, her son had recently finished high school and was taking a prep course to pass the entrance exam for medicine.

Bernardo Brasil Peres died after being stabbed during a robbery in Samambaia, DF

“That’s for a mother, losing a child like that, in the prime of life, at the age of 18, with dreams. He was a boy full of life, very happy, very companionable, high spirits. He always had very good energy, both here at home as with friends. Anyone who met him will always say that”, he says.

“It is very sad for young people to have to go through this type of violence. Such unnecessary violence, which we see every day. We are witnesses of these crimes, and my son is now a victim. I never expected to have to go through for that”, he laments.

18-year-old is stabbed in robbery in DF

The robbery – robbery followed by death – took place shortly before 10 pm on Friday (2). The images from the cameras show that Bernardo was in the square with his girlfriend, when two men passed near the place (look above).

One of the suspects, armed with a knife, approached the victims. The record shows that, with the fright, Bernardo’s girlfriend fell to the ground and he was hit by a knife blow.

Square on block 208, in Samambaia, DF, where Bernardo Brasil Peres was stabbed

The video also shows that the criminal took the couple’s objects, which were on the table in the square. In another image, it is possible to see that the robber and the other man who was with him ran after the crime.

According to the Civil Police (PCDF), Bernardo was stabbed in the chest. He was taken to the Taguatinga Regional Hospital (HRT), but could not resist.

The case is being investigated by the 26th Police Station in Samambaia. According to the corporation, “no further information about the case will be provided at the moment, so as not to interfere with the investigations, which have been ongoing since the first moment the police station received the news of the facts”.