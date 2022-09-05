In Chile, the plebiscite on the new Constitution ends | World

More than 11 million voters voted in a referendum in Chile on Sunday (4) to decide whether the country should adopt a new constitution or keep the old one, enacted in 1980, during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet.

The process to reach the referendum began in 2019, when the country went through a wave of demonstrations. Political acts on the country’s streets intensified after the police quelled the protests (in the end, 34 people died). On that occasion, as a response to the protests, the government decided to take a vote on a new Constituent Assembly. The Chileans decided that yes, a new text should be formulated.

If the new constitutional text is approved, the rights and norms will be subject to the elaboration of complementary laws in Congress.

If the Constitution is rejected, the current one remains in force — however, there must be pressure to draft a new version.

Current Chilean President Gabriel Boric has said that whatever the outcome of the constitutional plebiscite, he will call for “national unity” in an exercise with “more democracy” to overcome social fractures.

Mapuches vote in an election to decide whether Chileans adopt a new constitution, on September 4, 2022 — Photo: Juan Gonzalez/Reuters

Former President Michelle Bachelet said that if the option to reject the new Constitution wins, as polls anticipate, “the demands of Chileans will not be met” and a new process must be called.

Voting is mandatory in the country, after a decade in which voting was optional.

The option to reject the new constitution has led all polls for more than a month, but the campaign for approval has mobilized crowds, especially in Santiago.

The street party for the approval campaign drew more than 250,000 people, according to organizers, and the closing ceremony for the rejection campaign was an event with less than 400 people at an amphitheater in Santiago.