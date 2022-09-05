In Pantanal, Juma will flee the farm through the window to have her daughter | come around

We will have some time passes in the 9 o’clock soap, and Juma will be close to having her baby. Even with everyone on the farm begging her not to have the baby in the tapera, the jaguar girl won’t change her mind. Only Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) seems to have already accepted his wife’s idea.
With her husband traveling, Juma will feel the first contraction.
“Ara…Is it time? ”
Apparently yes. And it’s not that she will jump out of the bedroom window and go by boat to the tapera!
When Mariana enters the couple’s room to find out how Juma is feeling, she won’t find her and when she sees the window open, she’ll already imagine what had happened.
“She wouldn’t have done such a thing… Or would she?!”
Do you have any doubts?
It’s not the first time that Juma has escaped through the window:
Juma doesn’t know it yet, but she won’t be alone in the tapera. And it’s not about Velho do Rio, or Jove – who, by the way, will be far away, without even imagining that his wife went into labor.
Do not miss the emotions of “Pantanal”.
