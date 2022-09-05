In the final stretch of pregnancy, Viviane Araújo enjoys Rock in Rio concerts | Rock in Rio



Second day of the Rock In Rio Festival, held in the City of Rock, West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, this Saturday(03). In the photo: Viviane Araújo and her boyfriend Guilherme – Sandro Vox/Agência O Dia

Second day of the Rock In Rio Festival, held in the City of Rock, West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, this Saturday(03). In the photo: Viviane Araújo and her boyfriend Guilherme

Sandro Vox/O Dia Agency

Published 09/04/2022 00:12

Rio – Not even the big belly of her first pregnancy stopped Viviane Araújo from enjoying the second day of Rock in Rio with her husband, Guilherme Militão. Completing 40 weeks of pregnancy this Saturday, the actress attended the shows on Palco Mundo, which featured performances by Alok, Jason Derulo and Marshmello.

“I didn’t imagine I would be here at Rock in Rio, but we got the doctor’s release, since I’m fine. Joaquim is here calm”, joked the artist. With no false alarms so far, Vivi said she made a request to her son: “I talked to him and said: ‘Son, let mommy go to Rock in Rio, okay? When I come back, you’ll come’ (laughs)”.

A fan of the festival, Salgueiro’s drum queen says that her first time at the event was in 1991 and has also been present in all the last editions since 2011. “In this edition, I didn’t even expect (to be here), in this final stretch (of pregnancy ). I thought that we would already be with Joaquim”, he explained.