In Uberlndia, Ciro Gomes criticizes polarization again and wants to change the election

Presidential candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT) ended his tour of Minas Gerais for the last two days in Uberlndia, this Sunday afternoon (4/9). Both in an interview and in a speech to supporters, the pedetista again criticized the polarization of votes between Lula (PT) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL). He also cited the strengthening of industrialization as a way to reduce costs in the national agro sector.

Ciro Gomes was in Contagem and Belo Horizonte on Saturday (3/9) and Alfenas and Uberlndia this Sunday, commitments fulfilled with his deputy, Ana Paula Matos (PDT). The passage through Uberlndia was quick, as the candidate went to So Paulo (SP), where he still has his schedule today and this Monday (5/9).

In the Triangle, he mentioned that there are chances of being able to go to a possible second round if undecided and protest votes are turned to his candidacy. “Whoever voted for Bolsonaro in 2018 was against the crisis established by the PT and party corruption. It is not possible that the solution for the frustration with Bolsonaro is to return to the corruption and crisis produced by the PT”, he said.

Asked about proposals for the Tringulo Mineiro region, Gomes mentioned the expansion of Brazilian industrialization in search of cost reduction for the agricultural sector.

“We have competitive agriculture and livestock here, here we are finding dollars to pay the bill for a Brazil that has deindustrialized. Recently, the price of fertilizers has risen by 200%, because more than half of the production costs of agriculture and livestock come from abroad. I want to reinforce the industrialization efforts of Brazil and the agribusiness industrial complex for production inputs and to add value to production, generating employment and income here,” he said.