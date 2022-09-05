Indebtedness grows and reaches 79% of families; number of defaulters hits record, points out CNC | Economy

The number of indebted families reached, in August, 79% of the total number of homes in the country, informed the National Confederation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC) this Monday (5). The increase in debtors was 1 percentage point in August compared to July, while, in one year, the advance was 6.1 points.

For this indicator, the Consumer Indebtedness and Default Survey (Peic), from CNC, considers debts due on post-dated checks, credit cards, overdrafts, store books, payroll loans, personal loans, car and house payments.

The acceleration of indebtedness in August was similar in the two income brackets surveyed. For families with incomes of up to 10 times the minimum wage, the rise in debt was more expressive than among families with higher incomes – by 1.1 percentage points and 0.9 points, respectively.

“The improvement in the labor market and more robust income transfer policies have favored the income of families in the lower ranges, but inflation at a still high level challenges the purchasing power of these consumers. Credit has been an important way for them to sustain consumption”, analyzes the CNC economist responsible for the research, Izis Ferreira.

The number of people who were late paying consumer bills or debts also grew in August, reaching 29.6% of the total families in the country.

The second consecutive rise took the indicator to the highest percentage of the historical series started in 2010. The CNC points out, among the main causes for the increase, the extra injection of income to families, such as FGTS withdrawals and anticipation of the 13th salary of INSS retirees and pensioners.

According to the Confederation, the proportion of families with arrears in accounts or debts increased by 0.6 percentage points in the month and 4 points in a year. Of the total defaulters, 10.8% stated that they will not be able to pay bills that are already overdue – remaining in default.

“The increase in the volume of families with overdue accounts occurred in the two income brackets surveyed, but was greater among families with lower incomes. This shows the challenges that these consumers continue to face in the monthly management of their budgets”, says Izis Ferreira.

See highlights from CNC research:

The number of Brazilian families with debt in retail stores advanced and reached 19.4% in August. The increase was 0.5 percentage point compared to July and 1.2 point compared to August last year.

According to the CNC indicator – which considers debts made directly with the commerce, via booklets and store cards –, the increase is explained by the demand for this type of credit by lower-income families.

In the last four months, the indebtedness in booklets rose 1.8 percentage points within this audience, reaching 19.8%. Indebtedness among men exceeds that of women: 19.5%, against 18.8%, respectively.

The increase in the proportion of people indebted via retail booklets in the last four months follows the reduction in credit card debt, which fell by 3.2 percentage points, according to a CNC report.