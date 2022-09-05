Injured, Danilo Fernandes and Matheus Bahia no longer play this year

Bahia lost two absolute holders until the end of the season, goalkeeper Danilo Fernandes and left-back Matheus Bahia. Both are injured and, according to the doctor Rodrigo Daniel in an interview after the 3-1 victory over Tombense, Saturday, at Fonte Nova, they will not recover in time to play in Serie B.

There are two months left until the end of the competition, on November 5th. Insufficient time to heal Matheus Bahia’s injury to the adductor muscle of the thigh, as well as Danilo Fernandes’s. “These are complicated injuries, difficult to treat in less than two months,” said the doctor.

“Matheus Bahia suffered a rupture of the right adductor longus tendon and he still feels a lot of pain. It’s in the initial phase, and we don’t have a return forecast. But it’s a very serious injury, grade 3”.

In the case of the goalkeeper, there is a risk of surgery. The picture involves a sprain in the right knee and also an injury to the posterior cruciate ligament, according to the image exam performed. According to Rodrigo Daniel, as there was still a lot of swelling at the site, the exam will be repeated on Tuesday (6) “to define whether there will be conservative or surgical treatment”.

In the absence of the two athletes, Mateus Claus assumed the position in the goal and Luiz Henrique entered the left side against Ponte Preta, last week. As the side was suspended, Rezende was the starter against Tombense.