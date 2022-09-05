Innocent, Donatela turns around, regains her former life and returns to being powerful in the Fontini family mansion.

In The Favorite, Donatela (Claudia Raia) will be able to prove his innocence after succeeding in making Flora (Patricia Pillar) confess all your crimes. Because of this, the woman will be exonerated, will regain her old life and will return to live like a queen.

In the final stretch of the novel, Donatela will make Flora confess who she killed and all the villain’s statements will be heard by people in a hidden theater, including the police. The theater’s curtains will be opened and the audience will begin to applaud Donatela. Quickly, Silveirinha, Halley (Cauã Reymond), police and lawyers will take the stage to catch Flora.

Afterwards, Flora will be able to jump into the pit of the theater and escape. In the fall, however, she will hurt her leg. Still on the run, Flora will take another tumble. Without being able to run, she will end up being arrested. Derida, she will be taken by ambulance to a hospital. On the way, however, she will use an oxygen cylinder to attack a nurse and thus manage to escape.

With that, there will be a two-month time pass. Donatela will have already been exonerated and will be radiant. In addition, she is about to marry Zé Bob (Carmo dalla Vecchia) at the ranch. On the other hand, wearing a black wig, Flora will enter the Fontini mansion disguised as one of the employees responsible for the buffet at the party. What will she be up to?

The plot was written by João Emanuel Carneiro (same author of Avenida Brasil), starring Claudia Raia and antagonized by Patrícia Pillar in 197 chapters. The Globo production also featured Mariana Ximenes, Cauã Reymond, Murilo Benício, Carmo Dalla Vecchia, Ary Fontoura and Giulia Gam in the main cast.