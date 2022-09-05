iPhone 14: alleged technical sheet of all cell phones is revealed

Apple is expected to announce the new iPhone 14 line of smartphones next Wednesday (7), but the alleged complete datasheet of the new devices has already been revealed today (5). Published on Chinese website MyDriversthe list brings four models: the iPhone 14 itself, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

As expected, the new Pro models should bring some improvements over the regular models, which extend to the camera, storage and even the chipset used. On the other hand, all four devices must have 6GB of RAMif the technical data sheet is correct.

Supposed data sheet of the iPhone 14 line reveals details about the four cell phones.

According to the image, the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro models should have a 6.1-inch screen (2532 x 1170p), while the iPhone 14 Plus and 14 Pro Max versions increase the size to 6.7″ (2778 x 1284p). In the same vein, the Pro models may be the only ones to feature the A16 chipset, up to 1 TB of storage and a 48 MP camera.

The image also indicates that the “common” iPhone 14 models will feature the A15 Bionic chipset, 12MP camera and up to 512GB of storage (plus 128GB and 256GB options). In the case of Pro models, storage starts at 256GB (and comes with a 512GB option).

heavier and more expensive

The recent rumor about the iPhone 14 lineup also reveals the alleged battery capacity of the four devices:

iPhone 14 : 3,279 mAh

: 3,279 mAh iPhone 14 Plus : 4,325 mAh

: 4,325 mAh iPhone 14 Pro : 3,200 mAh

: 3,200 mAh iPhone 14 Pro Max: 4,323 mAh

The battery differences compared to the iPhone 13, if the leaked datasheet is correct, is quite small. In more general aspects, the iPhone 14 Pro Max would still be 17g heavier than the iPhone 13 Pro Max, for example.

Prices for the Chinese market would also have been revealed with the publication — the values ​​were converted from yuan to dollar, and then to real without considering taxes:

iPhone 14 : from US$ 960 (about R$ 4.9 thousand)

: from US$ 960 (about R$ 4.9 thousand) iPhone 14 Plus : from US$ 1,060 (about R$ 5,4 thousand)

: from US$ 1,060 (about R$ 5,4 thousand) iPhone 14 Pro : from US$ 1,420 (about R$ 7,300)

: from US$ 1,420 (about R$ 7,300) iPhone 14 Pro Max: from US$ 1,570 (about R$ 8.1 thousand)

It is worth considering that the leak brings a series of features that are being disclosed in the latest rumors about the devices, but it should not be treated as a confirmation, but a rumor.

Still in the image revealed by the MyDrivers, you can see that the new iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max bring a pill-shaped cutout for the front camera in place of the notch. This is one of the biggest changes to the look of the iPhone and is expected to be revealed at Apple’s presentation.