Island illegally transformed into luxury refuge for former senator of the Republic is the subject of legal dispute | Fantastic

The island is located about 200 kilometers from the capital of São Paulo, in the San Sebastian Canal. It is part of Ilhabela State Park. Therefore, it is an area of ​​environmental preservation. No work can be done here without permission.

SPU must express its opinion on ownership of Ilha das Cabras

Minister Adams ignored Union lawyer’s warning about island petition

But, 33 years ago, in 1989, in the days of the typewriter, the first complaint appeared. Gilberto Miranda had built a retaining wall, to create an artificial beach, and destroyed part of a hill on the island. At that time, he was a powerful businessman, with a lot of influence in the Manaus Free Trade Zone.

Well connected with manauara politics, despite living in São Paulo, Gilberto Miranda became an alternate and then a senator for Amazonas from 1990 to 2007.

To occupy the island, he obtained authorization from the Secretary of Heritage of the Union, the federal agency that manages the assets of the Brazilian state, including coastal islands such as Ilha das Cabras. In 1991, as the then senator continued to work on the site, the Public Ministry filed a public civil action.

Afterwards, there were successive inspections…. And even so, the construction did not stop.

“Many times we came here by boat and collected the materials, took them to the police station, made the auto, embargo. But on the same day, the next day, the construction was back again”, reveals Agnaldo dos Santos, State Park inspector. in Beautiful island.

Before entering the house, Fantástico discovered a revealing detail of the public civil action against Gilberto Miranda.

A justice official went to the senate to summon the politician to provide clarification. The year: 1993. Gilberto Miranda claimed parliamentary immunity and did not sign anything. Only two years later, he accepted to be cited in the process.

All judicial appeals were denied, and last June, 33 years after the first complaint, the final decision was finally made: Gilberto Miranda was ordered to pay more than R$14 million, adding a fine and compensation for environmental damage, and ceased to be the owner of the island.

now the Ilha das Cabras will once again be part – for real – of the public heritage. With a partnership with Unesco, promoters and environmentalists want to give this piece of land a noble purpose: to transform the island until then prohibited into a Museum of Culture of the North Coast.

Gilberto Miranda has already responded to 18 lawsuits, most of them for administrative improbity. One of them even concerns an alleged payment of a bribe in an attempt to annul the civil action on Ilha das Cabras. In none of these cases was he convicted.

will be a sanctuary to celebrate those who are part of history this stretch of the Brazilian coast and which has been left out of the party in recent decades.

“It was good for you to recover the island for the caiçaras that, in the past, you did not have the chance to know, now you can enjoy a little”, says inspector Paulo Roberto dos Santos Souza.

