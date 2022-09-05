It looks like it, but it’s not! Check out delicious recipes that use similar ingredients – Photos

Condensed milk or milk mix? Cheaper versions of supermarket products have sparked debates on social media. The board Myths and truths of Spectacular Sunday teaches you how to prepare mouth-watering recipes using the alternatives, without giving up the flavor. Check out!

Papaya Vitamin with Whey



Ingredients (whey)

1/2 liter of whole milk (cannot be boxed)

5 tablespoons of lemon

Preparation mode:

Put the lemon, stir and leave at least 24 hours out of refrigeration;

Take the liquid that separates from the milk and strain it through the coffee filter or decorated cloth.

Tip: The leftover solid part can be used to make cheese or another recipe!

Ingredients (vitamin)

200ml of whey

1/2 cup chopped papaya

1 dessert spoon of demerara or brown sugar

1 dessert spoon of green banana biomass

Preparation mode:

Blend everything in a blender and serve.

