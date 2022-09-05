It looks like it, but it’s not! Check out delicious recipes that use similar ingredients – Photos

  • Condensed milk or milk mix? Cheaper versions of supermarket products have sparked debates on social media. The board Myths and truths of Spectacular Sunday teaches you how to prepare mouth-watering recipes using the alternatives, without giving up the flavor. Check out!

  • Papaya Vitamin with Whey

    Ingredients (whey)
    1/2 liter of whole milk (cannot be boxed)
    5 tablespoons of lemon

    Preparation mode:
    Put the lemon, stir and leave at least 24 hours out of refrigeration;
    Take the liquid that separates from the milk and strain it through the coffee filter or decorated cloth.

    Tip: The leftover solid part can be used to make cheese or another recipe!

    Ingredients (vitamin)
    200ml of whey
    1/2 cup chopped papaya
    1 dessert spoon of demerara or brown sugar
    1 dessert spoon of green banana biomass

    Preparation mode:
    Blend everything in a blender and serve.

  • Milky Mix Brigadeiro

    Ingredients:
    1 can of condensed milk or milk mix
    1 can of sour cream
    150 g milk chocolate bar
    50 g of powdered chocolate

    Preparation mode:
    Place the condensed milk and the chocolates in the pan, always stirring over low heat;
    When the mixture is homogeneous and starts to get thicker, add the cream and stir until it releases from the bottom of the pan.

  • Ham bread

    Ingredients:
    250 ml of warm milk
    1 egg
    1 sachet of yeast
    2 teaspoons of sugar
    1 coffee spoon of salt
    5 teaspoons of oil
    3 cups of flour
    400g of chopped ham
    400g of chopped mozzarella
    oregano to taste

    Preparation mode:
    Beat everything in the blender and mix the flour last;
    Add the chopped cold cuts and mix well;
    Pour into a greased and floured shape;
    Sprinkle with oregano and let rise for 30 to 40 minutes;
    Preheat the oven and bake over medium heat for approximately 25 minutes or until golden.

    follow the frame Myths and truthsin the program Spectacular Sundaywhich airs every weekend at 7:45 pm on Record TV.

