It looks like it, but it’s not! Check out delicious recipes that use similar ingredients – Photos

Condensed milk or milk mix? Cheaper versions of supermarket products have sparked debates on social media. The board Myths and truths of Spectacular Sunday teaches you how to prepare mouth-watering recipes using the alternatives, without giving up the flavor. Check out!
Papaya Vitamin with Whey
Ingredients (whey)
1/2 liter of whole milk (cannot be boxed)
5 tablespoons of lemon
Preparation mode:
Put the lemon, stir and leave at least 24 hours out of refrigeration;
Take the liquid that separates from the milk and strain it through the coffee filter or decorated cloth.
Tip: The leftover solid part can be used to make cheese or another recipe!
Ingredients (vitamin)
200ml of whey
1/2 cup chopped papaya
1 dessert spoon of demerara or brown sugar
1 dessert spoon of green banana biomass
Preparation mode:
Blend everything in a blender and serve.
Milky Mix Brigadeiro
Ingredients:
1 can of condensed milk or milk mix
1 can of sour cream
150 g milk chocolate bar
50 g of powdered chocolate
Preparation mode:
Place the condensed milk and the chocolates in the pan, always stirring over low heat;
When the mixture is homogeneous and starts to get thicker, add the cream and stir until it releases from the bottom of the pan.
Ham bread
Ingredients:
250 ml of warm milk
1 egg
1 sachet of yeast
2 teaspoons of sugar
1 coffee spoon of salt
5 teaspoons of oil
3 cups of flour
400g of chopped ham
400g of chopped mozzarella
oregano to taste
Preparation mode:
Beat everything in the blender and mix the flour last;
Add the chopped cold cuts and mix well;
Pour into a greased and floured shape;
Sprinkle with oregano and let rise for 30 to 40 minutes;
Preheat the oven and bake over medium heat for approximately 25 minutes or until golden.
follow the frame Myths and truthsin the program Spectacular Sundaywhich airs every weekend at 7:45 pm on Record TV.