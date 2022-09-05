It went viral: Gabigol in 100 goals and no patience, Deyverson’s outburst and beef with Ronaldo | football

Gabigol designed a dream night at Maracanã: 200 matches for Flamengo and the 100th goal scored in the Brasileirão. It would be the perfect script… but the striker ended up being sent off and left the field early. It was just one of the many bullshit that marked the round: Jô’s revolt with the referee, Rogério Ceni’s with tricolors, Ronaldo and Cruzeirenses.

Amid the confusion, the keynote of the weekend ends with Deyverson’s outburst: “Football has to be beautiful.” See below everything that went viral in the Brasileirão round.

Gabigol celebrates a goal against Ceará, for the Brazilian Championship — Photo: André Durão / GE

It was a morning of celebration for Gabigol. Game number 200 for Flamengo and celebrated in style: nets swung with the striker’s 100th goal in the Brasileirão. He became the youngest player to reach the mark in the championship, breaking the record that belonged to Roberto Dinamite.

At 7 min of the 2nd half – Gabigol scores for Flamengo against Ceará

It would be the perfect script, but the hundred-goal morning was also… out of patience. Gabigol had already received a yellow card for a complaint and was sent off in stoppage time for kicking the ball towards Zé Roberto. Red card for him. Why is that, right?

At 48 min of the 2nd half – Gabigol is sent off for kicking the ball towards Zé Roberto

And the worst thing… is that he was not alone in the revolt. Jô also got annoyed with the referee, due to an unmarked hand touch from Vidal, and he released the verb to referee Paulo Cesar Zanovelli da Silva: “Vai tama no c*”, “it was hand”.

He was sent off with a straight red card. Calm down, Jo!

At 16 min of the 2nd half – Jô gets a red card and is sent off for complaint

At least not only of confusion lived Flamengo x Ceará. Check out this Varela dribble at Maracanã.

At 2 min of the 1st half – Varela applies a nice sheet on Richardson and crosses to the Ceará area against Flamengo

Even better… this painting by Richard, from Ceará. Close your leg, Chives!

Ex law and lightning goal

At Neo Química Arena, Corinthians x Internacional promised and fulfilled. The lightning pace in the dispute for the G-4 resulted in three goals, a categorical dribble, goalkeeper Daniel’s hesitation and Lei do Ex with Yuri Alberto. Detail: all in 18 minutes.

At 12 min of the 1st half – goal from inside the area by Fabián Balbuena of Corinthians against Internacional

At 18 min of the 1st half – goal from inside the area by Yuri Alberto do Corinthians against Internacional

In the end, Internacional drew level – with a great goal from Alan Patrick – and both lost their chance to take second place. And look who was there: Luva de Pedreiro and UFC champion Charles from the Bronxs

Glove of Pedreiro and Charles do Bronx in Corinthians x Internacional — Photo: Reproduction

After the final whistle… at least there were gifts for the crowd. Defender Robert Renan, who was on the bench for that match, returned home by subway, was recognized and ended up distributing shirts to Corinthians fans.

Robert Renan, defender of Corinthians, returned home by subway — Photo: Reproduction / Twitter

The fierce spirits of Maracanã also passed through the Pantanal Arena, even before the ball rolled. The São Paulo delegation arrived with Igor Gomes harassed and coach Rogério Ceni ended up arguing with one of the São Paulo players present. He heard insults from the fan and said he was “waiting for him inside”.

After the match, Ceni explained the argument and said he was called a “son of a f…”

Rogério Ceni clashes with São Paulo fans on arrival in Cuiabá

Rogério Ceni tries to take a fan’s cell phone during an argument in Cuiabá

In the countryside… more bullshit. This time, just because Deyverson got into the mood of daring and joy, he scored and abused dribbles to deflect rivals. He ended up arousing the wrath of the tricolors, but came out in self-defense.

“Are we going to be a robot? It can’t be a robot. You have to do a little embassy, ​​a sheet. Football has to be pretty. Ronaldinho Gaúcho played nice, Neymar played nice. Why can’t we play nice?”

“If football doesn’t have beautiful things, what are we going to do? Be robots?”, says Deyverson

Check out Deyverson’s participation in the match against São Paulo

And look, São Paulo still sought a draw with a unusual move: the ball hit Luizão’s back and went in.

At 34 min of the 2nd half – Luizão do São Paulo’s right finish against Cuiabá

Of playing nice, Palmeiras understands… but this time it almost backfires.

Shot in the lead and with an eye on Libertadores, Alviverde entered the field with the reserves against Bragantino and was knocked out by two Lei do Ex – with goals from Luan Cândido and Artur. The only reason they didn’t get the defeat was because they looked for a 2-2 draw with Cleiton’s own goal (yes, the goalkeeper…) and Merentiel – in favor.

The celebration came out “in the force of hate”… and ended up on the publicity board.

At 25 min of the 2nd half – goal from inside the area by Miguel Merentiel do Palmeiras against Bragantino

Bullshit with… Ronaldo (the Phenomenon)

In the accumulation of confusion… there was bullshit even for Ronaldo. The departure of the Cruzeiro manager at Mineirão ended up marked by a confusion between security guards and fans, who cursed Ronaldo.

Detail that the game – a 1-1 draw with Criciúma – yielded a record breaking of the club’s own audience in Série B do Brasileiro and ended marked by confusion and invasion of fans in the stadium. What a sadness…

Ronaldo’s departure has confusion between security and fans, who curse manager

In Goiás… the artillery’s nose was up to date. Atlético-MG secured the victory over Atlético-GO with goals from Hulk and Keno to get closer to the G-6 of Serie A.

At 48 min of the 1st half – goal from within the Keno area of ​​Atlético-MG against Atlético-GO

At 12 min of the 2nd half – goal from within the Hulk area of ​​Atlético-MG against Atlético-GO

Like a Gatito Fernández… the Botafogo goalkeeper saved a penalty, sustained the rebound and was instrumental in the 3-1 victory over Fortaleza – which saw goalkeeper Fernando Miguel himself miss the 648-minute mark without conceding a goal. It was the third largest in the history of running stitches.

At 9 min of the 2nd half – difficult defense by Gatito Fernández do Botafogo against Fortaleza

Beautiful… Fortaleza left at least this tribute to the idol Tinga, who was on the bench after almost three months of recovery from injury.

Mosaico Tinga, Fortaleza fans — Photo: Denise Santiago/SVM

América-MG beat Coritiba, 2-0, and ended up with a debt – a good one – in the locker room. Matheusinho had released the prophecy to his companions and demanded a reward from Wellington Paulista for the feat: a barbecue.

“Wellington Paulista owes me a barbecue.”, Cobra Matheusinho

Unbelievable Football Club

Juventude and Avaí drew 1-1, but there was still room for scenes worthy of the Unbelievable Futebol Clube. Pitta and Bruno Silva squandered absurd chances in the attack and were saved by the strikers’ biggest enemy: the offside.

At 34 min of the 1st half – offside of Isidro Pitta do Juventude against Avaí