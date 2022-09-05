‘It will be a threat in the Premier League’

Brazilian opened the scoring in victory over Arsenal in his debut with the shirt of the red devils

After a dark start, the Manchester United comes in incredible recovery in Premier League! This Sunday (4), the red devils won the Arsenal per 3 to 1, at Old Trafford. The Brazilian Antony made his debut this Sunday and was already one of the highlights.

After departure, coach Erik ten Hag was full of praise for the former ajaxeven specifying how his passage through England will be.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

“You can see your full potential. He will be a threat in the Premier League. Missing a player from the right wing. [Jadon] Sancho and [Marcus] Rashford can play there but they prefer the left so now we have the missing link who can play well on the right”, said the coach.

Ten Hag further explained as the Brazilian will be crucial to the success of his team. “We needed that on the right wing with his pace, dribbling and expression. This (the Premier League) will be a challenge for him but we saw his potential. We have to keep pushing. I set high standards every day. Everyone has to bring him in. it every day to Carrington”.

The Dutchman still remembered when he canceled the day off because of the defeat for the Brentford. “From day one, we set high standards. When you show discipline, you create a winning culture. That’s what we have to work for. I’m not thinking now, “we’re there”, but we’re on the way.”

“We’re heading in a good direction. We’re still a long way off. We have to go together everyday and bringing high standards to Carrington and knowing that good is not good enough – we have to be better. Players know you need to improve if you want to win trophies.”

It was the 4th triumph followed by the team led by Erik has Hagwhich has been “scaling” the table and is already in 5th position, just 3 leadership points.

United return to the field on Thursday (8), at 16:00 (Brasília time), against Real Sociedadfor the Europa Leaguewith live broadcast by ESPN at the Star+.