“It’s one of the biggest mistakes…”; Abel makes a behind-the-scenes decision about Endrick and Palmeiras fans go crazy on the web this Sunday

The information was brought this Sunday morning (4), by journalist Jorge Nicola

Photo: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF - Endrick's situation is exposed at Palmeiras
Playing away from home, last Saturday night (3), the palm trees stayed in a 2-2 draw against Red Bull Bragantino. O verdão can see its advantage in the leadership of the Série A of the Brasileirão diminish with the end of the 25th round of the national league. At the moment, Alviverde Paulista has 51 points conquered.

After the game, many criticisms appeared on social networks because Endrick still did not have opportunities in the Verdão professional team. Coach Abel Ferreira was the target of much criticism for this decision by some fans. On the morning of this Sunday (4), according to journalist Jorge Nicola, Endrick and a few more cubs from the academy were called to train with the professional team.

The Twitter profile “Palmeiras Central” published information by journalist Jorge Nicola about youth players included in Verdão. “Endrick, Garcia, Naves, Fabinho and Jhon Jhon were summoned to participate in the training schedule of the Palmeiras main team throughout the week”.

“Abel is already historic at Palmeiras, but I strongly disagree with some of the things he does. I won’t even get into the merits of the lineup, but not giving Endrick a chance claiming he’s not ready is one of the biggest mistakes this guy is making!”wrote a palmeirense.

“Abel Ferreira is a very good coach but he is being very stubborn in relation to Endrick but from next year he should use the boy in the main team”. “Crazy Abel doesn’t want to put Endrick”commented some Palmeiras fans on social media.

