“It’s war to the end”, says Guto Ferreira about Coritiba’s next steps | coritiba

After another defeat away from home, Coritiba coach Guto Ferreira highlighted Verdão’s warrior stance against América-MG.

Even with the 2-0 defeat at Arena Independência, Coxa created chances, and in the opinion of commander Alviverde, did not give up at any time, but what was really lacking was assertiveness in the submissions.

– The team didn’t stop fighting, didn’t stop looking, had several chances created and a good volume of attack. I think we have to adjust a balance between defense and attack and we have to be able to be assertive on the decisive ball, to score the goal.

Even after Coelho’s first goal, scored by Pedrinho in the 32nd minute of the initial stage, Coxa persisted in the initiatives, had volume of play and in some opportunities of counterattack, came to bring danger to the Minas Gerais team’s defense.

– I think we had a bigger and better game volume, and as we manage to be more balanced in these defensive and attack situations, victories will certainly come. More than ever, right now, we need our fans.

In 16th position in the standings, with 25 points and close to the relegation zone, for the future of Coritiba, Guto Ferreira has just one watchword:

– It’s war to the end, it’s war to the end. This game unfortunately we didn’t win, but it doesn’t decide anything either.

Coritiba’s next match will be on Sunday against Atlético-GO, at 6 pm, at Couto Pereira.