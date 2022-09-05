Iza invests in R&B in a show with old hits and her mother playing the piano | Rock in Rio 2022

When Iza sang on the Sunset Stage in 2019 with Alcione, it was clear that she needed a bigger stage. Three years later, she got there, but she could have done more this Sunday (4).

The singer from Rio de Janeiro was the second to perform on Palco Mundo, after Jota Quest, with a super production. Demi Lovato and Justin Bieber still sing on the most pop day of the first weekend.

1 of 2 Iza performs on the third day of Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Marcelo Sá Barretto/Agnews Iza performs on the third day of Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Marcelo Sá Barretto/Agnews

The show started, under a light rain, with the biggest hits of the career that began in 2017: “Pesadão”, “Gueto” and “Ginga”.

More than ten dancers, well-crafted costumes and choreography contributed to the initial impact of a linear performance, which bordered on the monotonous. The stage and production reminded Beyoncé at Coachella 2018.

The band is a standout in their own right, with a choir of six backing vocals and horns, which takes Iza’s songs on a more interesting R&B path throughout the show.

Iza started singing “Meu Talismã” a capella, one of the strongest and most beautiful points, but which is also not new in the singer’s concerts.

“Did anyone here watch me in 2019? Look at us, Rock in Rio”, she said in her first interaction with the public.

Iza sings ‘No woman no cry’ while her mother plays the piano

“This is a weekend of celebration, because we survived, we are having a good time,” he continued.

On the big screen, photos of black artists such as Seu Jorge, Dona Ivone Lara, Paulinho da Viola and Martinho da Vida were projected before “Gueto”. The tone of homage was repeated once more this evening.

One of the biggest issues Iza had to resolve on this show was repertoire.

On social media, it was common to see people not believing that she was going to go up on the Mundo Stage with hits from five years ago.

2 of 2 Iza performs at Rock in Rio — Photo: Stephanie Rodrigues/g1 Iza performs at Rock in Rio — Photo: Stephanie Rodrigues/g1

She solved this issue very partially by releasing the EP “Três” two days ago, with three songs, all included in the repertoire. Obviously it was the weakest part of the 1 hour show.

On the other hand, “Fé”, a new song, but released a reasonable time ago for people to know how to sing and, in fact, superior to the EP, helped to recover energy.

Iza is crowned by her mother on stage at Rock in Rio 2022

In the final stretch, Iza celebrated the trajectory of black women and sang “No Woman No Cry”, accompanied by her mother at the piano in a beautiful moment.