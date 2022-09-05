Iza talks about a dream come true on the Mundo Stage and the emotion of singing alongside her mother: ‘Bagulho was crazy’ | Rock in Rio 2022

The singer Iza said that she had to get away from the piano during her mother’s participation in her performance at Rock in Rio, this Sunday (4), at the Mundo Stage. She said that “the stuff was crazy” and needed to take a deep breath to not be affected by the emotion.
“It was a great emotion. A night of celebration, of commemoration, of coronation. My mother is my biggest reference. People have been talking about me being the first black Brazilian woman to be on stage”, she said.
“I wanted to bring my mom along with me and I brought all my references. It was a really special moment. She was really nervous. I almost had to sing ‘No Woman No Cry’ to her. It was a dream come true. I’ll never forget it. that day,” said Iza.
Iza sings ‘No woman no cry’ while her mother plays the piano
During the show she talked about a burnout episode she had. To g1she said that it is important to respect the steps of the process to take care of one’s mental health.
“I talk a lot about creative processes and about respecting our own time. I think it’s very important for us to respect each person’s individuality. I think there’s a lot of external pressure from people who aren’t part of your rush. afraid to be you, don’t be afraid to follow your time and the process, there’s no right and wrong. In fact, the right thing is to do what makes you horny and makes you happy. This will make your message reach people deeply, if you’re playing with the truth,” he said.