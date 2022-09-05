Iza talks about a dream come true on the Mundo Stage and the emotion of singing alongside her mother: ‘Bagulho was crazy’ | Rock in Rio 2022

The singer Iza said that she had to get away from the piano during her mother’s participation in her performance at Rock in Rio, this Sunday (4), at the Mundo Stage. She said that “the stuff was crazy” and needed to take a deep breath to not be affected by the emotion.

“It was a great emotion. A night of celebration, of commemoration, of coronation. My mother is my biggest reference. People have been talking about me being the first black Brazilian woman to be on stage”, she said.

“I wanted to bring my mom along with me and I brought all my references. It was a really special moment. She was really nervous. I almost had to sing ‘No Woman No Cry’ to her. It was a dream come true. I’ll never forget it. that day,” said Iza.

Iza sings ‘No woman no cry’ while her mother plays the piano

During the show she talked about a burnout episode she had. To g1she said that it is important to respect the steps of the process to take care of one’s mental health.