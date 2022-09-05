Jade Picon arrives escorted by security and ignores festival press

Jade Picon is not for conversation at this Rock in Rio. Not even with the press the famous wanted to speak this Saturday (3), and she was the only one who arrived in the VIP area of ​​the event without saying hi. The newest hire of Rede Globo has increased rumors about an affair with professional surfer Gabriel Medina.

Jade has not been viewed well by reporters. In fact, among the comments, they say that it is common for her to do this and they intend to make an agreement not to ask her for more interviews and to leave Jade aside, in the press fridge. Without much conversation, Jade enjoyed the Saturday shows and recorded everything in her Instagram stories.

Despite the supposed “stardom” at Rock In Rio, Jade had her name spoken by her newest affair Medina. In an interview with Quem magazine, Medina joked that she needs to be careful when making out because there is always someone filming. Jade and Medina had already been registered on other occasions, but it was the surfer who opened the game.

Jade has been in the news at many times this week, one of the most moving on the web was the controversy with actress Larissa Manoela at Rock In Rio itself, where Larisssa would have refused to take a picture with her colleague. A fact that was denied by Jade and Larissa who spoke this Sunday (4).