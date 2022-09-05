Jade Picon doesn’t shut up and manifests after controversy with Larissa Manoela at Rock in Rio: “There’s no need for it”

Jade stressed that no one is obligated to take a picture with someone who doesn’t want to.

A controversy involving celebrities marked the beginning of the Rock in Rio. after the actress Larissa Manoela have refused to take a picture with Jade Picon at the festival, the ex-BBB made a post on social media to take a stand on the subject. this Sunday afternoon (4). She played down the controversy and said she has no reason for the matter to have gained so much repercussion.

in the post, Jade stated that everything is fine and that people are trying to create a rivalry: “Every day they try to create a different female rivalry… there is no need for that, regardless of whether it happened or not, no one is obliged to take a picture with anyone AND THAT’S OK!! !” he wrote on Twitter.

In one hour of posting, the publication of the ex-BBB garnered hundreds of comments. Several netizens defended the influencer: “I totally agree! Because no one is forced to take a picture with anyone, but always when something like this comes out.. It’s all over for you”, vented a fan. “Do not worry, Jade. They just want to use your name to gain visibility. Keep shining,” wrote another user.

On the day of the controversy, the photographers asked Larissa to approach Jade so that the two could take a picture. Nonetheless, Larissa appeared to be confused and asked: “With whom?”. After receiving the answer twice, the redhead turned her back and went to another point of the festival.