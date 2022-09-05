Jade Picon snubs the press when arriving at Rock in Rio

Not even the main attraction of Rock in Rio was as armored as Jade Picon. The influencer, who is now an actress in Rede Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera, was the only one who arrived at the VIP area of ​​Rock in Rio and avoided the press.

Jade has already entered escorted by security and promoters and was taken to the so-called vipona part of the festival. When the press stopped her for interviews, she pretended not to hear and kept walking.

The reporters’ comment is that it is already common for her to do this and they even intend to agree not to ask her for more interviews and leave Jade in the press fridge.

