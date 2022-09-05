Jane Fonda discovers cancer and makes shocking revelations after announcing diagnosis

After 84 years of age and several decades of career, Jane Fonda became the subject of an unsatisfactory novelty. The veteran discovered that she has cancer and wrote a long outburst on social media, also communicating that she started treatment.

The actress – who has won trophies such as Emmys, Oscars and Golden Globes – was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and started chemotherapy sessions.

“This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky. I’m also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments.”, began Jane, in a post on Instagram, quite optimistic about her healing.

The activist admitted her privileges of full access to health and warned against possible causes of the disease:

“We also need to talk a lot more about not just cures but causes so that we can eliminate them. For example, people need to know that fossil fuels cause cancer. The same goes for pesticides, many of which are based on fossil fuels, like mine”.

Jane Fonda exposes her own expectations after the crash

Fonda explained that the chemotherapy sessions, introduced 6 months ago, have paid off and added:

“I’ve been on chemo for 6 months now and I’m handling the treatments very well and believe me, I’m not going to let any of this interfere with my climate activism. Cancer is a teacher and I’m paying attention to the lessons it holds for me (…) And cancer, along with my age—almost 85—definitely teaches the importance of adapting to new realities.”.

“I will not allow cancer to stop me from doing all I can, using all the tools in my toolbox and that includes (…) finding new ways to use our collective strength to make change.”, concluded the artist.

