JEC wins the third championship in the Brazilian Futsal Cup | futsal

This Sunday, the two biggest futsal teams currently in the country faced each other in the final of the Copa Brasil de Futsal for the second time in a row. To best describe what this great final in Joinville was like, it is necessary to parody a common Real Madrid phrase: 40 minutes at Cau Hansen is a long time.

Behind the scenes, the attitude that Sorocaba would take was to play without pressure to win because they were not playing at home. That way they started the game light and it was tragic for JEC. With 48 seconds into the game, Leandro Lino opened the scoring for Sorocaba after a wrong pass from Pepita in defense.

Joinville started to enter the game after the sending off of Djony and Genaro, in the seventh minute. JEC and Sorocaba have a history of confusion. In 2021, for the quarterfinals of the National League, Djony gave Renatinho an entry and made the winger miss the rest of the season due to a serious injury.

Behind on the scoreboard, JEC went up with the momentum of more than 3 thousand fans at Centreventos Cau Hansen. After so much pressure, the tie came in the 14th minute in a free kick, where Xuxa put the ball in and ignited the gym for the second half.

The final stage started with JEC on top of Sorocaba and in the first minute, Dieguinho turned the score around with a cross kick, with no chance for Françoar. Cau Hansen went wild.

Sorocaba only managed a great save from Jaime in the seventh minute. However, Joinville didn’t let the visiting team enjoy the party and, in the next minute, Dani Shiraishi makes a great move on the left side, cuts to the middle and finishes to increase the advantage.

Seconds later, Caio steals the ball, finishes and, in the hit-back, Pepita appears to guarantee JEC’s fourth goal.

After the 4-1, Sorocaba used Ernesto and Lino as goalkeeper, but despite the pressure, Jaime’s first great save came in the 13th minute. Three minutes later, Rodrigo left his, but it wasn’t enough.

With four minutes to go, JEC just needed to defend well and control the spaces to guarantee the third championship in the Copa Brasil de Futsal.

— I lived a very difficult 2021, and this year I needed to wash my soul. I’ve been working hard to get to this moment without injuries, unlike the last Brazil Cup. I had a pain at the end, but at that moment we have to take it as we can. I am privileged to be here with this shirt, I love this team with passion. Seeing this happy crowd is what moves us. Now we have everything in our hands to emerge champion of everything this season, it is more than proven that we can beat anyone — says Xuxa, captain of the JEC, to the ge Santa Catarina.

After the fourth round of the Copa Brasil de Futsal, JEC was led by Vandré da Costa because coach Paulinho Gambier had to leave due to medical recommendation. The details of the situation were not informed, but the professional attended the champions party.

— The responsibility of replacing him in the middle of the competition was very big, but we were very in tune and he himself said he was calm because I had taken his place. We owed a title of expression, as we are a club that invests so much. Everyone who has been here has contributed to this. The main thing is that Paulinho gets better — says Vandré to the ge SC.

The Copa Brasil de Futsal returns to Santa Catarina after five years. In 2017, JEC was the last champion from Santa Catarina and now has three titles.

It was even the first time that JEC won at home. In 2012, Joinville was host, but the team lost to Minas in the final.