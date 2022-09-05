João Gomes makes the debut of the piseiro at Rock in Rio in a restricted space at Justin Bieber’s ‘after’ | Rock in Rio 2021

The first weekend of Rock in Rio ended with two shows that had an inverse relationship between the size of the stage and the singer’s mood.

After Justin Bieber did a relaxed show on the giant Palco Mundo, João Gomes made an effort and made fans in front of the stage sing and the curious stop to stretch the night in front of a small promotional tent this Sunday (4).

It was João Gomes’ first concert at Rock in Rio and his debut at the piseiro festival, the keyboard-based forró.

The low sound didn’t help, but there was no lack of animation in hits like “Dengo” and “Meu Piece of Sin”, much more heard nowadays than the songs of most Brazilian attractions on the biggest stages.

He made an alternate presentation with the Rio de Janeiro DJ Pedro Sampaio. Excited, João Gomes even danced on stage to his colleague’s pop hits such as “Dançarina”, with a touch slightly drawn to forró with the band from Pernambuco.

“If you have a dream, don’t let anyone make fun of it. Today I’m here at Rock in Rio showing the piseiro, a little bit of our culture”, said João Gomes at the beginning of the show.

Later, he took a Pernambuco flag from a fan on the grid: “I’m from Pernambuco and I’m here at Rock in Rio today,” said João Gomes, before singing a snippet of “Qui nem Jiló” and praising Luiz Gonzaga.