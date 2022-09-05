Jojo Todynho exposes her husband’s hairy behavior and complains: “Smell of shit”

Jojo Todynho exposes Lucas Souza’s hairy behavior and makes her husband embarrassed; Look

The singer Jojo Todynho didn’t mince words this Sunday (4) when exposing her husband Lucas Souza to its more than 22 million followers.

After a night full of excitement, the new samba singer woke up with the room infested with a bad smell, as the military’s new diet is causing “dangerous” flatulence. Still in bed and full of laziness, jojo threw open her husband.

“Lucas started this fucking body builder, farts all day, man. Stinky fart. What’s up, kid? I don’t have to.” she said, drawing laughter from her lover.

“Stop it, you’re exposing me”, he replied.

“I woke up to a smell of shit“, retorted the funk girl. “It’s an egg. (…) There are eight boiled eggs”the military defended itself.

“God forbid!”, finished jojo.

FIGHT WITH EX-BUSINESSMAN

This Saturday morning (03), Jojo Todynho spoke again about the breakup with his ex-manager, the DJ Potato. In recent days, the famous had already denied a reconciliation with the famous, making it clear that she even blocked him on social media.

“I’ll summarize in the best way, straight, for you to understand and to avoid fatigue, a lot of people talking and don’t know anything”, began the presenter, in the stories of her Instagram.

