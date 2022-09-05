Jota Quest defends the Amazon and makes a festive and predictable show at Rock in Rio | Rock in Rio 2022

Jota Quest bet on requests to put your hands up, throw your arms to the side and turn on your cell phone at the opening show of Palco Mundo this Sunday afternoon (4) at Rock in Rio.

LIVE Follow Rock in Rio concerts in real time

Audience turns on cell phone lights during Jota Quest show: ‘Fireflies do Rock in Rio’

For the fourth time at the festival, the band, which has not released a new album since 2015, had no chance of surprising, but made the people who partially occupied the audience at the end of an hour of show happy.

In addition to making couples hug each other in “Fácil” and friends to jump together in “Do seu lado”, singer Rogério Flausino showed a flag with the phrase “Free Amazon” and made a speech in defense of the environment:

“Tomorrow is the Day of the Amazon, did you know?”, he recalled, also citing other biomes: “Save the Serra do Curral, the Pantanal, the Chapada dos Veadeiros. This is for everyone, there is no side”, he added.

1 of 3 Jota Quest — Photo: Stephanie Rodrigues/g1 Jota Quest — Photo: Stephanie Rodrigues/g1

The festival made the most conservative choice possible by casting the Minas Gerais pop quintet to replace the trap trio Migos, who canceled their concert at the last minute.

The band is on the Jota25 tour, even though it is already 29 years old and 26 years since the first album (the forecast was to start the shows in 2020, which was not possible because of the pandemic).

2 of 3 Jota Quest Rock in Rio — Photo: Stephanie Rodrigues/g1 Jota Quest Rock in Rio — Photo: Stephanie Rodrigues/g1

The show was about to end in less than an hour when Rogério complemented it with an a cappella version of the official Rock in Rio theme, with the audience singing along. There is no show less risky than this one.

See the best moments of the third day of Rock in Rio 2022