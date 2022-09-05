Jota Quest who? Rock in Rio was wrong to ignore Luísa Sonza

Migos, a trap trio from the USA, would open the Mundo Stage on the first Sunday of Rock in Rio 2022. After a cancellation, the event organizers had to work in a hurry to replace the attraction, and they chose Jota Quest to put it in place. A lot of people turned up their noses: what does the band have to do with Iza, Demi Lovato and Justin Bieber, the other attractions on the stage of the day in pop? Very little.

Jota Quest was probably one of the options most alien to the line up. The truth is: the ideal replacement was right there, next door, and would play in the Jota Quest sequel, albeit on a smaller stage. We are talking about Luísa Sonza, the artist who would make the most sense to open the World Stage today. After all, in 2022, she is one of the biggest artists of Brazilian national pop.

Luísa Sonza at Rock in Rio 2022

Luísa Sonza took the Sunset stage, the second largest at Rock in Rio, in the late afternoon. Then followed a historic show for both the artist and the festival. Destined for Sunset, the singer proved herself worthy of performing on the main stage.

The main point is the audience. People who went to pop day proved to love Sonza. They filled the space destined for Sunset – and there was no floor for so many people. The crowds and jostling would be easily resolved if she were in Jota Quest’s shoes.

In addition to the local audience, Luísa’s show spilled over onto the internet. As reported on Multishow, this was her first show broadcast live, and it reached the top of Twitter’s Trending Topics – becoming one of the most talked about topics in the world.

The success of Luisa Sonza

With a very impressive success since 2019, Luísa Sonza surprisingly climbed in Brazilian pop during 2022. Today, the singer appears among the main musical artists of our country.

He doubts? The numbers don’t lie: “Cachorrinhas”, the most recent hit, was the song that stayed the longest in a row at the top of Spotify Brazil. Before that, she had already placed three tracks from the album Doce 22 at the top of the same chart. She was also the Brazilian person who reached 50 million streams on a track in the shortest period of time. If that wasn’t enough, in the last week it surpassed 2 billion monthly listeners on Spotify.

spontaneous and lively

Jota Quest’s show at Rock in Rio 2022 was exactly what we expected. Enjoyable to watch, orderly, well rehearsed… and predictable. The band played with the professionalism of someone who’s been doing it for decades – because, in fact, they do. Perhaps, after nearly 30 years, they’ve gotten used to the show, and prefer to stay in their comfort zone, or play a few songs to fill a schedule. Makes a nice presentation? Yup. But nothing more.

Luísa Sonza was the opposite of that. It could be the novelty of playing for tens of thousands of people, or the joviality itself, but she was much more excited. Truly moved, she was carried away by the contagious excitement of the audience. She jumped, played, danced (a lot!) and wasn’t afraid to literally throw herself into the performance. Let’s face it, it’s almost impossible not to get excited like that.

Luísa Sonza suits more with Bieber and Lovato

All this proves: Luísa Sonza is an international pop star. It would make a lot more sense if she performed her pop and recent hits on stage than Demi Lovato and Justin Bieber would later come on.

But after this record-breaking week – from top spot on Spotify to eternal brilliance at Rock in Rio – maybe event organizations will start to take it more seriously. Who knows, maybe Luísa Sonza plays on the main stage of the next big Brazilian musical event?

Rock in Rio 2022: third day has pop command