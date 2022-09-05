Juliano Cazarré’s wife shows little daughter in hospital and makes a report

Juliano Cazarré’s wife talks about her daughter’s condition

Juliano Cazarré’s wife, Letícia, used social media to update the couple’s daughter’s clinical condition. Maria Guilhermina, only 2 months old, is hospitalized due to minor surgeries.

The girl has been battling Ebstein’s Anomaly since birth. Because of this, thousands of fans of the couple are apprehensively following the girl’s struggle for life. Juliano Cazarré’s wife used social media to report that her daughter is slowly improving. “Maria Guilhermina continues to recover. Every day is a victory! Thank you for the prayers,” she said.

Juliano Cazarré gave an interview to ‘Conversa com Bial’ and talked about his daughter’s battle. It is worth remembering that in addition to the girl, he is also the father of four other children, who are all the result of his marriage to Leticia Cazarré. Therefore, the actor commented on the discovery of his daughter’s illness. The diagnosis came when the girl was still in her mother’s womb.

“Maria Guilhermina was highly anticipated. It was a party for me and Letícia when we found out that our second little girl was coming. The house would have three boys and two girls, a joy. And then at 24 weeks we knew she was going to have this heart anomaly. A congenital anomaly called Ebstein Anomaly”, explained Juliano Cazarré.

Due to the seriousness of the situation, Juliano Cazarré clarified that the birth of his daughter had to be brought forward. “Letícia scheduled an exam and they finally told us what we feared the most and said that she was at more risk inside her belly than out here. She has to be born on time. We scheduled the delivery for the next day and she was born well. If we didn’t know, we would pick it up, take it home and she could die in a few hours,” he said.

