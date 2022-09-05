Juliette responds to Luisa Mell’s criticisms about accepting purebred dogs as a gift

support the 247

247 – Juliette countered this Sunday (4) the criticism she received from Luisa Mell. The singer and winner of Big Brother Brasil was the target of the animal rights activist last week, when she displayed, on social media, two purebred dogs, which she received as a gift. The influencer, who fights for the cause of the animals, opined that the ex-BBB should use her visibility to encourage the adoption of mutts. The report is from the TV news portal.

“I wanted to say that the best option is always to adopt, yes. I’ve adopted several times, I’ve had several stray dogs. Anyway, I respect the cause too much. I don’t want this to discredit something so beautiful”, began Juliette, in a live promoted on her Instagram profile, which has more than 33 million followers.

The BBB 21 winner even admitted that she may have set an example for millions of people who follow her. “I apologize if I influenced it with my behavior, but this particular case had a whole story, I really fell in love with it. It’s been a year and a half since I was working up the courage to get the puppy.”

Juliette explained that she had found another dog shortly after leaving Globo’s reality show, when she was emotionally fragile. The dogs Couscous and Pitica, who are now with the famous, are brothers of the one she met last year. “The owner was very touched and everything you have seen. Not everything in my life is a flag.”

She also reported that she felt guilty for staying with them. “I really fell in love and I was ashamed, I was sad because I was ashamed, like I did something wrong. And unfortunately I can’t make everything perfect. And it’s not bad for me to fall in love with a dog.” , he added.

