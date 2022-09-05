“Pantanal” is in the final stretch, and among the highlights of the telenovela is Juma Marruá, played by Alanis Guillen. The actress starred sex scenes with Jove, played by Jesuíta Barbosa. In an interview for the newspaper O Globo, she commented on the recording of the hottest scenes.

Alanis said that she acted normally on the recordings and that she was not embarrassed: “If you tell a story, it’s not a question. sex, you don’t do much work there, just like in real life. Art also has this role of taking the naked body a little bit out of that objectification,” he said.

However, the actress also revealed that she suffered harassment on social media after the hottest scenes were shown: “We live in a sexist, misogynist culture that sees women with an objectified look. But that doesn’t corner me, my body is at the service of me and nobody else. If the other believes he has power over me, I’m sorry, but it’s an illusion”, he commented.

The artist also said that machismo leads women to question their attitudes: “Many men manipulate us and make us question our certainties until we do what they want. Love also seems more sincere and real. Talking about it and accepting it makes us able to look at each other with empathy”, he concluded.